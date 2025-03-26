ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Infrastructure traded down in the fourth quarter along with most broad global equity indexes.
  • North American gas and energy infrastructure was the top contributor to portfolio performance, with the top performers TC Energy and Enbridge.
  • The renewables sector was weak, with European renewables company Energias de Portugal, an integrated utility based on the Iberian Peninsula, with a growing exposure to global renewables, the bottom performer.

Metal globe resting on paper currency

Martin Barraud

Performance Review

  • Infrastructure traded down in the fourth quarter along with most broad global equity indexes. Economic news was mixed, as a boost in animal spirits following the US presidential election and a third interest-rate cut for the year

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About RGAVX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on RGAVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGAVX
--
RGIVX
--
RGSVX
--
CBGAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News