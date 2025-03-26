Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (BJWTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCPK:BJWTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Wang Zhupin - Rotating Vice President

I am IR of BEWG Navis. Thank you for your long-term support. First of all, let me introduce the company leadership attending today's presentation. They are Executive Board Director and VP, Zhou Min of BEWG, and also Executive Board Director and VP, Li Haifeng; Secretary and Financial Director, Tung Woon Cheung, as well as Non-Board Director, Management and Rotating VP, Madam, Wang Zhupin.

And now let's warmly welcome Madam Wang Zhupin to present 2024 Annual Results, please.

Dear investors and analysts, now on behalf of BEWG, I would like to present our 2024 annual results. First of all about our financial performance and all following numbers are in RMB. First of all, the key indicators as of December 31, 2024, main business revenue of the group registered RMB24.27 billion, 1% down by 2023. Net profit attributable to parent company was RMB1.68 billion, 12% of by 2023.

Expected operational cash flow is RMB2.07 billion. Free cash flow is RMB1.48 billion of net inflow, 35% up than 2023. And the annual dividends is HKD16.1 cents per share, 2.55% higher than 2023. In H2 2024, it was HKD9.1 cents. It is based on the closing price of 26 of March 2025, and the dividend yield is around 7%.

And the water treatment service revenue and net profit attributable to parent company both increased year-on-year. And for water treatment service, it was RMB12.25 billion, accounting for 50%, 5% higher than 2023. Net profit attributable to parent company was RMB4.86 billion, accounting for 87%, up by 4% than last year.