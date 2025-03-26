Although this article is about an investment tool designed to capture "amplified downside" from Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock's price declines on any given trading day, this story necessitates, as a prerequisite, an analysis of TSLA itself. The investment tool is
Inverse Leveraging Tesla's Decline With TSLZ: A Bear Vehicle Worth Considering Now
Summary
- The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has achieved its goal of returning twice the decline of Tesla, Inc. stock, appreciating nearly 78% in 90 days.
- TSLA's decline is driven more by negative investor sentiment towards CEO Elon Musk and political factors than by the company's financial performance.
- Tesla's valuation remains disconnected from its fundamentals, with sluggish revenue growth and declining profitability, making it a sell despite recent price rebounds.
- TSLZ is a viable short-term trading tool for profiting from TSLA's downside, but it carries high risks and should not be held long-term.
