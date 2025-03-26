Although this article is about an investment tool designed to capture "amplified downside" from Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock's price declines on any given trading day, this story necessitates, as a prerequisite, an analysis of TSLA itself. The investment tool is

A freight forwarding professional with over 20 years in the industry, I am an enthusiastic market participant with a flair for picking gems from the general rubble. My industry experience has given me insights into human behavior, investment psychology, and the need to make money work for you instead of against you. My ideas on investing are often contrarian, and the level of due diligence I apply to each of my research projects give my audience the right information at the right time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.