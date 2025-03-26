Mainfreight Stock Upgraded To Buy Despite Trade Uncertainty

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • I'm upgrading Mainfreight stock to buy due to improved free cash flow expectations and a lower stock price, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • Mainfreight faces risks from trade barriers, currency exposure, and slim margins, but has opportunities in optimizing branches, warehousing automation, and e-commerce logistics.
  • MFGHF's revenues increased by 8.4%, but pre-tax profit fell due to higher costs and margin pressures, especially in Asia and warehousing.
  • The stock price target is $47.98, reflecting a 28% upside, with stable EBITDA estimates for FY25 and modestly lower estimates for FY26 and FY27.
Mainfreight MAN truck with tarpaulin trailer

Bjoern Wylezich

I covered Mainfreight (OTCPK:MFGHF) in October with a hold rating. The OTC listing has lost 7.3% since then. The listing (MFT) at the New Zealand Stock Exchange, which is more liquid, lost 10% in NZD and 15% when converted to USD. Mainfreight

