Ubisoft: Shadows Players Figures Strong, But With Possible Caveats

Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Shadows faces mixed reception, with a culture war backlash but a decent launch with 2 million players (a bit of a murky figure) in the first week, possibly boosted by Ubisoft+.
  • Sales data is inconclusive, but we don't think Shadows will break that many records, and may be more comparable to mute releases like Mirage and worse than Odyssey.
  • In our sensitivity analysis, based on coarse estimates and very early data, says a best-case scenario is a decent but not fantastic performance.
  • As for the possible Tencent deal, it's too speculative to say how and if shareholders will benefit, but the Assassin's Creed IP is definitely of value in the current strategic market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pirate on the Shore

BrendanHunter

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCPK:UBSFY) is the talk of the town at the moment. We've been covering Ubisoft carefully the past year, and our coverage was definitely leaning towards being negative. Our concern is that their

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
5.05K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UBSFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UBSFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UBSFF
--
UBSFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News