Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Global equities collectively rose in local-currency terms in the fourth quarter of 2024, but the US dollar’s strength against most currencies contributed to a slight decline in US dollar terms.
  • On a gross basis, three of the four strategies contributed to the portfolio’s performance in the fourth quarter, while six of the 10 underlying managers produced positive results.
  • We have a positive outlook for discretionary global macro strategies, which are well-positioned to benefit from geopolitical uncertainty, changing interest rate regimes, and secular shifts in FX rates.
  • The fund’s principal investment goal is capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad equity markets.

White divided road sign mark on asphalt with 3 different colored piggy banks going to different directions. Illustration of the concept of stock picks and varied investment products

Dragon Claws

Performance Review

  • Global equities collectively rose in local-currency terms in the fourth quarter of 2024, but the US dollar’s strength against most currencies contributed to a slight decline in US dollar terms. Global stocks were pressured by investor concerns

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FABZX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FABZX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FAAAX
--
FABZX
--
FASCX
--
FASRX
--
FSKKX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News