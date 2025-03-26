Aehr Test Systems: Full-Year Guidance Reduction Ahead - Sell

Henrik Alex
Investing Group
(7min)

Summary

  • Two weeks ago, shares of Aehr Test Systems rallied upon news of a $4.7 million follow-on production order from a major storage device supplier.
  • However, with the company usually requiring some lead time, the window for shipping and recognizing new system orders in the current fiscal year appears to have closed already.
  • In combination with restructuring efforts at its core silicon carbide customer and competitive issues in China, the company is likely to miss its FY25 projections by a wide margin.
  • Similar to last year, I would expect management to reduce guidance materially on the Q3/FY25 conference call next month.
  • Consequently, investors should consider selling their shares going into the company's Q3/FY25 earnings release.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Macro of silicon wafer semiconductor

PonyWang

Note:

I have covered Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two weeks ago, shares of aspiring wafer level test and burn-in system supplier Aehr Test

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 10-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
19.85K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News