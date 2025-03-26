Will The Fed Really Cut Rates Multiple Times In 2025?

I expect the Fed to cut rates zero or one time in 2025—less than the two to three cuts currently priced in by the market.

Market hypothesis

The market remains convinced that the Federal Reserve or Fed is on a path of interest rate cutting, with the consensus split between two and three cuts in 2025 (25 basis points per cut). Below are the market implied probabilities of the Fed Funds rate at the end of 2025.

CME Group

It forms a bell curve centered around 375 basis points, or about 2.5 cuts below the current Fed Funds rate of 4.25%-4.5%.

Fed action has proven over the past few years to be a big influence on the stock market, so there are clearly large advantages to being able to anticipate the Fed’s moves. As such, this article will look at the major moving parts to gain a better understanding of what the Fed might do and why.

With that in mind, let us explore the economic data that argues for and against Fed cuts.

Data arguing for cut(s)

Generally speaking, cuts are to help employment but come at the expense of increased inflation risk.

Weakness in employment would be a strong impetus for cuts. So far, employment remains quite strong with initial jobless claims coming in at 223K in the week ended March 15. This was slightly lower than expected and remains at a healthy/low level.

TradingEconomics

While employment remains strong, there are some leading indicators that could portend future weakness.

Consumer sentiment has been low for a while and took another leg down in March.

tradingeconomics

Sentiment is, of course, just a survey, so it is considered “soft” data. Concerns increased a bit when it was backed up by “hard” data as consumer spending dipped in January 2025.

FRED

It was a small dip, but directionally important given how infrequent dips have been. The next read on personal consumption comes out on 3/28/25.

With the weakness in both consumer sentiment and spending, some believe the economy is weakening, which would of course, hurt employment. The Fed may want to ease to get ahead of any downturn. In theory, a well-timed easing could preserve full employment.

Data arguing against cut(s)

Inflation has muddled around slightly above target, with the most recent read at 2.8% year over year. Some are concerned that it is taking too long to get to the Fed’s 2% target.

While the Fed seems unconcerned with the current rate in the high 2s, it would go against their mandate if inflation were to re-accelerate.

A cut could theoretically provide enough stimulus to cause a resurgence of inflation.

Simultaneously, the potential tariffs could also create short-term inflation. For more info on that, see our full-length tariff discussion.

With tariffs potentially set to go in place in early April, the Fed will soon get more data on how that might impact inflation. I suspect this is why the market believes the first Fed cut will be at the June 18 meeting with a 60.9% implied probability.

CME Group

Even with the increased information the Fed will have by June, some believe that a cut in combination with tariffs would risk inflation resurgence.

Given that there are key pieces of economic data pointing toward both cutting and not cutting, either policy is within the realm of reasonable. It will come down to which piece of data the Fed will weigh more heavily, and, of course, any surprises in the fresh data throughout the year.

That said, I think the Fed will cut less than the market is anticipating. My money is on 1 or 0 cuts in 2025. Instead, I think the Fed will lean toward quantitative easing [QE] or rather the cessation of quantitative tightening [QT] as its tool of choice for stimulating employment.

A few things have changed in the economy that make QE, in my opinion, the relatively better stimulating tool as compared to rate cuts.

Why QE has a better impact than cutting rates

The U.S. national debt has historically been low relative to other advanced economies and very manageable. That has changed in the post-COVID era, as debt to GDP is now around 120%.

FRED

This can be thought of as the government’s equivalent of a debt to EBITDA ratio.

1.2X debt to EBITDA would still be fairly low by company standards, but the U.S. government is supposed to have AAA credit. Economists are becoming increasingly concerned by the debt load.

The somewhat high national debt is worsened each year by an accelerating budget deficit. In 2024, the deficit was $1.8 trillion

USAFacts 2024 government budget

This was not unique to 2024 or to any particular president or party. The deficit has been accelerating since roughly 2000.

FRED

Just as companies do, the government has 2 means of correcting its deficit problem.

It can grow its way out. Higher GDP makes an absolute level of deficit lower as a percentage. It can cut spending/raise revenues.

Fiscal policy for the last 25 years has leaned into the grow-its-way-out method. While real GDP has grown, it has not grown as quickly as deficits, such that deficit as a percentage of GDP has gotten worse.

FRED

A big contributor to the increased deficit in recent years is the cost of servicing debt.

Not only does the U.S. have more debt in absolute terms, but the interest rate is substantially higher than just a few years ago, with nearly every duration of Treasury being somewhere in the 4% range or fractionally below.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

This has caused a spike in the cost of servicing debt.

FRED

Annual interest payments on government debt are at about $1.1 trillion.

That makes up the bulk of the $1.8 trillion deficit.

As such, one of the ways to reduce the government deficit would be to have lower interest rates.

So the Fed should cut right?

Well, the Fed can’t directly control the interest rate on Treasuries by cutting or hiking. The yield curve on which Treasuries are priced is controlled by market forces; supply and demand of Treasuries.

As the deficit has grown, more Treasuries need to be issued to finance that deficit. This higher supply reduces the price at which Treasuries can be sold, which, of course, increases the interest rate of the Treasuries.

QE as a tool to stimulate and reduce interest expense burden

The Fed has a tool that more directly influences the interest rate on Treasuries. Quantitative Easing is the process by which the Fed expands its balance sheet by buying various financial instruments including Treasuries. As the Fed becomes a buyer, supply to the public is reduced, which increases the price and reduces the yield.

Over the past few years, the Fed has been engaged in Quantitative Tightening, by allowing their holdings to run-off at a pace greater than that at which they replace them. As such, the Fed’s balance sheet has shrunk since 2022.

FRED

In the latest Fed meeting, Powell announced a slowing in the pace of runoff. The securities owned by the Fed have laddered maturities with some running off on a continuous basis. If there was no QT or QE, the Fed would simply replace expiring securities with new ones at an equal pace.

So this Fed announcement was that they will replace a higher percentage of them but still not 100% of them. In other words, a reduction in pace of QT.

While the Fed is still doing QT, it was a move in the direction of QE.

That has 2 effects which are quite similar to a rate cut.

Stimulative economic effects Inflation increasing effects

However, QE has a 3rd impact which is particularly valuable given the interest expense burden on government debt:

Directly reduces the supply of Treasuries, which puts downward pressure on yields throughout the curve.

Given current factors such as the yield curve being unresponsive to recent cuts/hikes and the large interest expense burden on the deficit, I believe QE is an overall more beneficial tool for stimulus than rate cuts.

With the Fed’s actions at the most recent meeting, it would seem they see QE as a valid tool.

The market is calling for two to three cuts by the end of 2025.

I think it is more likely that the stimulus from the Fed will come in the form of a cessation of QT.

There is a lot of room to pull on that lever as the current pace of QT is quite rapid. They could do quite a bit of stimulus without even having to move into QE territory. It would simply be setting the pace to neutral.

My prediction for the Fed in 2025

0 to 1 cuts and QE in the form of a cessation of QT.

This prediction is roughly the same level of dovishness as the 2–3 cuts the market is anticipating. It is just a different form and one that, I believe, has a better impact on the overall economy.

The Fed actually taking this route would be predicated on them also thinking QE is a better tool, which is unclear because deficit considerations are not part of their mandate.

Historically, the deficit has been a strictly fiscal issue and has not been factored into monetary policy decisions.

The Fed is truly focused on their dual mandate

I have been quite impressed by Jerome Powell’s fidelity at pursuing the Fed’s dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices.

He has not always been right, such as believing the pandemic inflation was “transitory,” which led to policy being clearly too dovish with the benefit of hindsight knowledge. However, the actions have consistently been both rational and transparent. At each press conference, he states a clear rationale for the Fed’s actions or lack thereof and does it in plain English.

Powell has not gotten involved in politics or anything else that would create ulterior motives to Fed policy.

Why the deficit might be relevant to the Fed policy now

I posit that the deficit is increasingly becoming more relevant to the Fed’s dual mandate. Prior to the pandemic era, the U.S. had an excellent balance sheet and government deficit could reasonably be considered a problem for deep into the future.

However, given the surge in both debt as a percentage of GDP and the deficit as a percentage of GDP, a fiscal deficit is now substantially more relevant to the Fed’s mandate.

Further increase in debt to GDP could jeopardize the economy and therefore put a big dent in employment. To the extent that the Fed views the deficit as a threat to employment, helping the deficit through the use QE could be in alignment with their dual mandate.

My read on the March Fed decision is that they are considering cessation of QT as a powerful tool and perhaps prefer it to easing.

Investment implications of the QE route rather than the cutting route

Cutting would steepen the yield curve by lowering the short end and largely not affecting the long end

QE or a cessation of QT would put downward pressure throughout the mid-to-long part of the yield curve and keep it rather flat.

Wrapping it up

While we believe the Fed’s most likely actions this year are one or zero cuts paired with cessation of QT, we recognize a bit of futility in predicting the Fed.

Powell’s interpretation of economic data may differ from my interpretation or that of other analysts. We do think, however, that the spectrum of potential Fed actions will fall within a fairly tight range. His track record and signaling suggest there isn’t going to be a wild pitch.