6 Ultra SWANs Potentially Set To Soar In 2025

Mar. 28, 2025 7:00 AM ET, , , , , , 4 Comments
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(16min)

Summary

  • The Dividend Kings Fortress Portfolio, composed exclusively of Ultra SWAN stocks (highest-quality blue chips), has delivered strong returns over the last six years.
  • Just 20% of the holdings produced 75% of the profits, underscoring the importance of owning top-quality blue-chip stocks for long-term wealth creation.
  • The carefully selected portfolio of growth and value Ultra SWANs - including Nvidia, Amazon, Brookfield Asset Management, Realty Income, Pfizer, and Federal Realty - offers upside potential.
  • Blending high yield with growth stocks historically delivered strong annual income growth, vastly outperforming traditional benchmarks and ensuring robust retirement income.
  • The Fortress Portfolio is ideal for building wealth sustainably through market cycles.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Happy group of people grabbing money in the air

andresr

The Dividend Kings have 13 model portfolios, and each year, we rebalance them based on their respective goals.

Today, I'm rebalancing the Fortress Portfolio, which is 100% Ultra SWAN quality companies, a balance of high-yield and high-growth.

It's a strategy

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios.

  • my $3 million real money family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
115.26K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, AMZN, NVDA, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
BAM--
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News