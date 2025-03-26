As you might be well aware by now, I consider European luxury companies to be among the highest-quality, benefiting from the secular tailwind of the world's population becoming wealthier, even though the recent industry slowdown in combination with French turbulent elections and the
Why LVMH Below €600/Share Is A Bargain
Summary
- European luxury companies, especially LVMH, face short-term challenges but offer a long-term investment opportunity due to their historical resilience and potential for recovery by H2 2025.
- LVMH's current stock price around €600/share is attractive for diversification, given its dominant market position and potential for market-beating returns.
- Despite recent revenue declines, LVMH's diversified portfolio and strategic acquisitions, like Tiffany & Co., position it well for future growth as economic conditions improve.
- The luxury market's cyclical nature and LVMH's historical performance suggest a gradual recovery, making it a quality asset worth buying below €600/share.
