John Bogle famously said that a US-based investor doesn’t need to own foreign stocks because US stocks get so much revenue from abroad. I rarely disagree with Bogle about anything, but this is one of the few things I
Why Is International Investing Working Again?
Summary
- International investing is mostly a currency story.
- The reason I am a big advocate of global diversification is because it’s such an easy way to hedge the inevitable ups and downs of the domestic currency.
- Timing a huge secular macro shift is impossible, but one thing we know is that Donald Trump wants to make the US more competitive on the global trading stage. And a weaker dollar would be an obvious part of that.
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/
Recommended For You
About DXY Ticker
Compare to Peers