Let's Talk Mortgage REITs (But Not For Too Long)

Mar. 26, 2025 6:38 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • A bunch of mortgage REITs were severely overvalued. Now they are less overvalued. But some others are actually bargains. Tons of charts because images are fun.
  • Ellington Financial's higher price-to-book ratio may be due to lower volatility in the total economic return by period.
  • Digital Realty Trust deserves to be mocked. I am reporting for duty!
Brown cute happy dog running in forest in sunny day. Golden retriever Mixed-Breed Dog

Would it even be a Colorado Wealth Management Fund article without a dog picture?

xxmmxx/E+ via Getty Images

Hello readers,

Thanks for joining us. Forgive me if I swap from plural to singular. Sometimes my dogs are here while I'm writing and sometimes my wife is luring them away with food.

You know how sometimes I run through a bunch of stocks without going deep on any of them? Let’s do that again. Why? Because that’s the article I feel like writing. I spend most of my time working on research for The REIT Forum, but I want to make sure all my readers get something to enjoy.

We’re starting with common shares. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is down about 3% since our prior sector article. That’s an improvement. Price-to-book ratios have been really high for the agency mortgage REITs.

Last time we wrote on the sector, we said:

I think investors in agency mortgage REITs should be looking to capture gains.

I didn’t add the bolding retroactively. It was bolded and treated as a separate paragraph in the prior article.

Since then, the valuations dipped for every agency mortgage REIT. Does that make them cheap today? No. But it does reduce the downside risk.

Highest price-to-book? Still AGNC Investment (AGNC). Their earnings yield figure still looks pretty high as the portfolio is structured to report high core earnings. Please don’t tell me that reporting “high core earnings” is the same thing as great portfolio management. Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) has an absolutely massive earnings yield. What did they do recently? They cut their dividend from $.40 per share (quarterly) to $.34 per share. Isn’t that interesting? The “core earnings” figure looked good. There’s more to portfolio management than making the earnings figure look good.

What else is going on?

Ellington Financial (EFC) has a much higher price-to-book than other hybrid mortgage REITs. It would be tempting to assume that the higher ratio reflected a disproportionately large amount of agency assets. That isn’t the case. The agency MBS strategy only accounts for 2% of their equity. Meanwhile, they had 86% allocated to "credit." See the chart from EFC below:

Chart

EFC

Perhaps a better explanation is that EFC tends to be more volatile in their reported economic returns:

EFC

Chart

I’m thinking that could be a material factor. Investors prefer less volatility. At least smart investors do. I’m not loving the valuation of EFC or hating on it. Not sharing our rating right now. Just sharing a hypothesis for why EFC gets a higher price-to-book ratio.

If you exclude EFC, the price-to-book ratios for hybrid mortgage REITs run in the .49 to .80 range.

Commercial Mortgage REITs

The difference in price-to-book ratios is massive. What’s to blame? You might say that Blackstone (BXMT) is excellent at managing shareholders’ money. That they did a much better job navigating the crisis in commercial lending. Or you could say that GPMT’s management did a dreadful job at basically everything. They originated dumb loans. They focused on the wrong metrics. They did a poor job managing their overhead. They even directed the new Snow White movie. Well, maybe one of those is false. But I’m leaving you to guess which one.

Equity REITs

Is this an article for equity REITs? No. Do I care? No. If you’ve read my work before, you should know that.

I want to talk about Digital Realty Trust (DLR). A laughably overhyped data center REIT. Is DLR great? Sure, if your definition of “greatness” is "capable of issuing large amounts of common equity for years while delivering dreadful growth in FFO and AFFO per share despite massive yields on new construction."

One could be forgiven for thinking that the big yields on those projects were helping to subsidize challenging performance on other properties. They could be forgiven for thinking it very easily because that’s what the evidence suggests.

Here’s the history:

Chart

Seeking Alpha Premium

DLR benefits from having unrealistically high estimates for future AFFO per share, as demonstrated in this chart:

Chart

Seeking Alpha Premium

This is available under the DLR tab using earnings and then revisions.

I like being able to see the future estimates and the change in the future estimates. It can be a useful tool in understanding what’s happening with a company. However, always take it with more than a grain of salt. I’ve seen some analysts look at the decline in consensus estimates for future years. Nothing wrong with that! Except for the problem. The analysts proclaim that the reason the shares are up or down is a change in the estimates. Sounds great, but you need to use more brainpower. At least check how other companies are doing and compare their price history with the forward estimates to see if there’s any correlation at all.

Chart

Seeking Alpha Premium

Preferred Shares

I’m pretty much done writing, but I’ve still got this header. OK, here we go.

Most of the preferred shares from AGNC and NLY are overvalued. The ones with good spreads trade at severely negative yields to call. The ones with poor spreads over floating rates can still trade at a premium. Well, mostly, I just mean NLY-G. That share has a thin floating spread but trades at a negative yield to call. If you’re objective is to own floating-rate mortgage REIT shares with thin spreads and lower risk ratings, consider AGNCM as an alternative to NLY-G. The floating spread is still bad (4.332% vs. 4.172%). However, AGNCM trades at $25.26 compared to NLY-G at $25.30. Now, you would be right to say that $.04 is basically nothing. But NLY-G went ex-dividend at the start of March. AGNCM goes ex-dividend several days from now.

That means AGNCM has about 2 extra months of dividend accrual compared to NLY-G. That’s $.53 in accrual for AGNCM compared to $.14 for NLY-G. Now, which one sounds better? The difference of $.04 isn’t much, but the difference of $.39 in accrual does matter. Combined, that’s a difference of $.43. We rate the Annaly preferred shares as a bit lower risk due to better coverage ratios, but it’s not a huge difference. If AGNCM were called immediately (extremely unlikely), the investor would earn an outstanding yield to call.

OK, that finishes the article. Charts below.

All The Stocks

The charts compare the following companies and their preferred shares or baby bonds:

Embedded Charts

Mortgage REITs and BDCs:

Best Mortgage REIT Price to Book Value chart on Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum
Best Mortgage REIT Earnings Chart on Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum
Best Mortgage REIT Dividend Yield Chart on Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum
Best BDC Price to Book Value chart on Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum
Best BDC Earnings Chart on Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum
Best BDC Dividend Yield Chart on Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum

Preferred shares and baby bonds:

Bond Prices Chart for Seeking Alpha Series

The REIT Forum
Baby Bond Yield Chart for Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum
Baby Bond Years to Maturity Chart for Seeking Alpha

The REIT Forum
Preferred Share Prices Chart for Seeking Alpha Series Part 1

The REIT Forum
Preferred Share Yield Chart for Seeking Alpha Series Part 1

The REIT Forum
Preferred Share Floating Yield Chart for Seeking Alpha Series Part 1

The REIT Forum
Preferred Share Prices Chart for Seeking Alpha Series Part 2

The REIT Forum
Preferred Share Yield Chart for Seeking Alpha Series Part 2

The REIT Forum
Preferred Share Floating Yield Chart for Seeking Alpha Series Part 2

The REIT Forum

Thanks for reading, and I hope you enjoyed the charts.

Some terminology:

  • FTF = Fixed-to-floating. Share is currently fixed, but will begin floating based on SOFR. We may reference LIBOR, but that's assumed to be SOFR + 0.26161%.
  • FTR = Fixed-to-reset. Share is currently fixed. It will eventually begin resetting every 5 years based on the 5-year Treasury rate.
  • FTL = Fixed-to-lawsuit. The company decided that their FTF shares could be "fixed-to-fixed" despite clearly violating the original intent of the contract.
  • Floating = A share that was FTF, but is now floating. The dividend rate is updated every 3 months.

Thank You

Build a foundation for steady income with REITs

As demand for key real estate sectors increases and supply fails to keep pace, 2025 presents a prime opportunity to invest in REITs, Preferreds, and BDCs.

The REIT Forum offers a proven, transparent approach with actionable insights. Led by Colorado Wealth Management Fund (aka Michael VanLoon) and an expert team, subscribers receive precise trade alerts, portfolio tracking, and exclusive articles. Strategies from The REIT Forum have consistently outperformed sector indexes for nearly a decade.

Start your risk-free two-week trial today and capitalize on the power of real estate returns.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
62.14K Followers

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He holds an MBA and has passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares. Scott Kennedy is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified in Financial Forensics. He is currently a partner at a national accounting firm.

He leads the investing group The REIT Forum. Features of the group include: Exclusive REIT focus analysis, proprietary charts and data models, real-time trade alerts posted multiple times a month, multiple subscriber-only portfolios, and access to the service's team of analysts and support staff for dialogue and questions on the REIT space. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, EFC-B, DX-C, RITM, SLRC, GPMT, RC, GBDC, CIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members. I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVR--
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
EFC--
Ellington Financial Inc.
BXMT--
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
DLR--
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
CSWC--
Capital Southwest
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News