In general, people aren't the best at assessing risks. I know people who won't drink water out of plastic bottles for fear of harmful chemicals, but who then have a couple of drinks and start bumming cigarettes off of strangers. In a similar vein, studies
What Would A Recession Look Like? Some Clues From History
Summary
- People often misjudge risks, leading to significant market drops like those that led the S&P 500 to decline by 50% twice in the past 25 years.
- Historical precedents such as the early 1990s recession, the dot-com bubble, and the 2008 Great Recession provide valuable lessons for future investment strategies.
- Key takeaways include monitoring changes in government spending/taxes, paying attention to valuations, and avoiding overhyped investments.
- Political betting markets currently indicate a 35% chance of a recession this year, suggesting the probability of a sharp stock market decline is rising.
