Templeton Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The US dollar strengthened and most government bond yields rose over 2024’s fourth quarter as financial markets reduced expectations about the pace of interest-rate easing in the US.
  • The USD moved higher during the fourth quarter as financial markets reassessed the prospects for further Fed easing.
  • While global inflation trends are generally favorable, even where base effects might lead to short-term moves higher, certain countries remain more vulnerable to inflation dynamics and weaker fundamentals.

emerging market

tum3123

Performance Review

  • The US dollar (USD) strengthened and most government bond yields rose over 2024’s fourth quarter as financial markets reduced expectations about the pace of interest-rate easing in the United States. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut rates by a further 50

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FEMGX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FEMGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FEMGX
--
FEMBX
--
FEMHX
--
FEMZX
--
FEMRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News