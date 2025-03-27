Franklin Core Plus Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s overweight allocation to HY and IG corporate bonds was a major contributor to relative returns.
  • Marginal performance contribution from our US duration positioning was offset by performance detraction from our non-US duration positioning.
  • The US economy strides into 2025 with robust momentum, in contrast to the weaker outlook in other major economies such as Europe and China.

Financial term Emerging market on blue and green finance background from graphs, charts. 3D render

Vladimir Zakharov

Performance Review

  • A stronger-than-expected US economy and sticky US inflation prints led to a hawkish pivot from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which lowered rates twice during the quarter but signalled only two rate cuts were likely during 2025. Meanwhile, Donald

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FRSTX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FRSTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FGKNX
--
FKSAX
--
FKSRX
--
FRSTX
--
FSGCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News