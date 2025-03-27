Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) which did a strong bull run from $27 in the last quarter of 2024 to $44 in early 2025, entered a serious correction process and fell to $37 as March began. The company went public in 2005 and it
Ituran: Correction Continues With Strong Momentum
Summary
- Ituran's strategic partnerships and expansion into new markets, despite regulatory challenges, indicate strong business development and potential for growth.
- Financially, ITRN shows consistent revenue and net income growth, with a positive outlook for 2025, targeting $89 million in revenue and $14.81-$15 million in net income.
- The company's dividend yield is robust at 5.31%, supported by stable cash flow, indicating reliable dividend payments.
- Technical indicators suggest a short-term correction, with critical support at the 20-week moving average of $36, leading to a "hold" recommendation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.