Sprout Social: Rating Upgrade On Lower Valuation And Potential Beat And Raise

Mar. 26, 2025 10:56 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT) StockSPT
Summary

  • I am upgrading Sprout Social to a buy rating due to strong enterprise momentum and attractive valuation, despite conservative FY25 revenue growth guidance.
  • SPT's success with large enterprise customers, highlighted by a major Fortune 500 contract, indicates strong potential for upselling premium features.
  • Forward indicators like cRPO and billings growth suggest potential for revenue beat and raise, despite management's cautious FY25 guidance.
  • Improved gross retention and a healthier customer base, coupled with a reset valuation, create a compelling investment opportunity with 19% upside potential.
Male Office Employee Wearing Wireless Headset Working At Computer

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment overview

I wrote about Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) previously with a hold rating, as I did not think the time to invest was right. I wanted to see more evidence of SPT seeing success in penetrating the enterprise customer base. Looking

I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

