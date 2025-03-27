Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN), a retailer of used cars in China, is in some ways running on borrowed time. UXIN has suffered huge losses in recent years, which has left the balance sheet in a precarious state and which has driven the stock price
Uxin: Why Its Future Is Still Up In The Air
Summary
- Uxin is in a precarious state and in order to get out of it UXIN needs to get out of the red, something it has promised will begin to happen.
- The charts suggest the stock is hanging on a cliff, which opens the possibility the stock could drop substantially if support fails to hold.
- There are a number of reasons why the market in China could become more difficult over time for UXIN, something it can do without.
- Odds are the next report will deliver, but that is probably not enough to sway everyone since the future remains up in the air.
