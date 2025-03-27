Nintendo: Ready To Hit The Growth Button With Switch 2 And Solid Margin Of Safety

Bernard Zambonin
967 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Nintendo's Switch 2 could reignite growth, with big expectations for sales growth in FY 2026 and beyond.
  • FY 2025 challenges are expected, with profits dropping due to tough comps from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
  • Free cash flow should remain solid, though the 75% ratio might dip slightly in the coming year.
  • Nintendo’s balance sheet is in great shape, with zero debt and a hefty cash cushion to weather downturns.
  • There's a strong margin of safety in the stock price, with potential for a 31% upside if growth forecasts hold.

Nintendo Of America Headquarters In Redmond, Washington

David Ryder/Getty Images News

The Investment Case for Nintendo

Over the last few months of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) investment thesis has been focused on the launch of its new console, the

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin
967 Followers
I am a researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Previously, I contributed to TheStreet and currently write for platforms such as TipRanks and GuruFocus. Here at Seeking Alpha, my goal is to provide insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTDOY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTDOY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTDOY
--
NTDOF
--
NTDO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News