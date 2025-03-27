While I am covering other semiconductor companies like Intel Corporation (INTC) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) on a frequent basis, my last article about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was published 1.5
AMD: A Double-Edged Investment Opportunity
Summary
- AMD's stock has declined 8% since my last "Hold" rating, underperforming the S&P 500, despite a temporary doubling in value.
- Recent quarterly results show strong revenue and operating income growth, but diluted EPS declined, and free cash flow surged significantly.
- AMD's Data Center and Client segments are growing robustly, while Gaming and Embedded segments face significant revenue declines.
- Despite management's optimistic growth outlook, AMD's high valuation multiples and historical instability make me cautious about its long-term investment potential.
