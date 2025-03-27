In a real estate market shaken by high-interest rates, Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) stands out and performed even better than the market. Getty Realty is an American REIT that primarily leases convenience stores, car washes and auto service centers. It manages a large
Getty Realty: Limited Downside And Room To Grow
Summary
- Getty Realty excels in a challenging real estate market with high occupancy rates, strong FFO and AFFO growth, and favorable debt maturities extending to 2028.
- The REIT's tenant mix, primarily in convenience stores and auto services, ensures stable income, though EV adoption poses long-term risks.
- Getty's strong financials, including a 6.2% dividend yield and potential for further growth through acquisitions, make it an attractive investment.
- Despite potential risks from the EV transition, Getty's valuation and sector stability offer compelling upside, making it a worthwhile buy.
