Canadian Pacific Kansas City: It's Time To Wait And See

Ignacio Zorzoli
304 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Canadian Pacific is one of the leading railroad companies in North America. Not only because of its strong presence in the US, but also because it is the only company that conducts business in all three North American countries.
  • Average train weight closed 4Q2024 at 9,083 tons, compared to 8,732 tons in 4Q2023. Regarding average train length, 2024 closed the last quarter at 7,606 feet, compared to 7,345 feet.
  • If we compare the full year, we can see that Canadian generated a total of $14.223 billion in revenue in 2024 compared to $12.281 billion in 2023.
  • While in 4Q2024 the Net Income generated by the company was $1,704 million, in 4Q2023 it was $1,336 million. Looking at the full year, the values ​​rise to $5,269 million and $4,137 million in 2024 and 2023.
Scenic View Of Mountains Against Sky

EyeEm Mobile GmbH/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (NYSE:CP)(TSX:CP:CA) is a freight forwarding company that owns a vast rail network operating in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is the only company that conducts business in all three North American countries. It employs

This article was written by

Ignacio Zorzoli
304 Followers
I am an individual investor with over 10 years of trading. I have been developing as a stock analyst for the last five years. I am inclined to search for Value companies, mainly linked to the production of commodities. I mainly focus on companies that show sustained free cash flows over time, low levels of leverage, sustainable debt over time, that are going through some stage of distress but with high recovery potential. I prefer to analyze companies and sectors that are not widely taken into account by the market like oil&gas, metals, minery and and companies operating in jurisdictions outside the United States, as an opportunity to find value. In that sense, I focus on companies that are developed in emerging markets, that show high margins and present good investment opportunities in the medium and long term. I am interested in companies with a solid pro-shareholder attitude, that maintain solid and sustained buyback programs over time or dividend distribution.I finished my financial master degree with a specialization in company valuation. I vave an economic degree too. One of my main motivations is to share information about companies with the seeking alpha community of investors and add value to the individual decisions of readers. I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CP
--
CP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News