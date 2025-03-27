Canadian Pacific Kansas City: It's Time To Wait And See
Summary
- Canadian Pacific is one of the leading railroad companies in North America. Not only because of its strong presence in the US, but also because it is the only company that conducts business in all three North American countries.
- Average train weight closed 4Q2024 at 9,083 tons, compared to 8,732 tons in 4Q2023. Regarding average train length, 2024 closed the last quarter at 7,606 feet, compared to 7,345 feet.
- If we compare the full year, we can see that Canadian generated a total of $14.223 billion in revenue in 2024 compared to $12.281 billion in 2023.
- While in 4Q2024 the Net Income generated by the company was $1,704 million, in 4Q2023 it was $1,336 million. Looking at the full year, the values rise to $5,269 million and $4,137 million in 2024 and 2023.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.