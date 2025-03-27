An ongoing industrial downturn, driven in part by weakness in Chinese construction activity, has been an ongoing headwind for many chemical stocks. Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has been no exception, with shares down over 35% in the past year and down
Huntsman: Bouncing Along The Bottom
Summary
- Huntsman faces significant headwinds from weak Chinese construction activity and high European natural gas costs, impacting profit margins and overall performance.
- Despite some cost-cutting successes, Huntsman's financial outlook remains challenged by high-interest rates, structural issues in China, and macroeconomic uncertainties.
- The company’s 6% dividend is secure but not compelling enough for a buy, with shares likely to stay rangebound between $15-18.
- I recommend holding Huntsman shares, as a substantial upturn is unlikely in the near term, with the focus on debt reduction over the next two or more years.
