TUA: Reiterate Buy On Slowing Economy

Macrotips Trading
5.71K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF offers a levered bet on 2-year treasury futures.
  • Weaker economic growth, driven by Trump's policies, has led to lower short-term yields, as investors anticipate dovish Fed policies.
  • Should the economy fall into recession, I expect the Fed to cut interest rates aggressively, which should boost the value of TUA. TUA is a positive-carry hedge against the economy.
Slowdown Ahead

DNY59

It's been a few months since I raised my recommendation on the Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) to a buy. Since November, the TUA ETF has returned a solid 3.4% and has been one of the bright spots

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
5.71K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TUA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TUA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TUA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TUA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News