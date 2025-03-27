SoFi Technologies: Paying The Forward Earnings Doesn't Make Sense (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I believe the dismantling of the Department of Education could unlock new opportunities for private lenders like SoFi in the $1.6 trillion student loan market.
- I anticipate lower compliance costs this year, following reduced federal oversight, which may help improve operating margins. I believe the company will beat EBITDA margins of 26% this year.
- The now finalized $5B loan deal with Blue Owl is encouraging, as it strengthens SoFi's high margin Loan Platform Business.
- Key executives, including the CTO, have been recently selling shares. What makes it worse is that there hasn’t been any recent insider buying activity either.
- I downgrade my rating to a Hold due to valuation concerns, with a forward P/E ratio of 53 being too high for the limited earnings growth and the narrative of the company.
