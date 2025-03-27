In order for a Brazilian market participant to track the S&P 500 through equity index futures, they must first convert Brazilian reais to U.S. dollars and then use U.S. dollars to enter a position in equity futures. This transaction involves two sources
The S&P 500 Futures Quanto USD-BRL Currency Adjusted Index: Measuring Currency Exchange Risk And Interest Rates In Brazil
Summary
- To address the currency exchange risk faced by Brazilian market participants, S&P Dow Jones Indices launched the S&P 500 Futures Quanto USD-BRL Currency Adjusted Index (S&P 500 Futures Quanto USD-BRL Index) on Nov. 1, 2024.
- The index provides a measurement of U.S. equities futures for Brazilian market participants. It does this by measuring the performance of the nearest-maturing quarterly E-mini S&P 500 Futures contract trading on the B3 exchange, following a quarterly roll schedule.
- Additionally, it integrates a quanto currency adjustment, which settles daily returns in BRL rather than the currency of denomination. This currency adjustment seeks to mitigate currency exchange volatility.
