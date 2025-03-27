Private Equity Shifts Focus To Fossil Fuels From Renewables

  • Global private equity and venture capital investments in fossil fuels are gaining momentum as major players in the oil and gas industry streamline their portfolios and divest assets.
  • Private equity investment in fossil fuel companies increased 131% year-over-year to $15.31 billion in 2024 and deal value for renewables rose about 64% to $25.91 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
  • The asset sell-off by large oil and gas companies is driving private equity acquisitions in both fossil fuels and renewables.

Global private equity and venture capital investments in fossil fuels are gaining momentum as major players in the oil and gas industry streamline their portfolios and divest assets.

Private equity investment in fossil fuel companies increased 131% year-over-year

