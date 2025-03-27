Argentina is a rich, but previously mismanaged country. Between its abundance of resources across energy, materials, and agriculture, it’s no surprise that the country used to be one of the world’s wealthiest nations.1 We believe that
Views From The Ground: Argentina
Summary
- Javier Milei has amassed a long list of accomplishments, including devaluing the currency, cutting fiscal spending, reducing government inefficiencies, passing the Laye de Bases Bill, making market-friendly appointments to key government positions, making progress on a new IMF deal, and introducing a new framework (RIGI) to attract FDI.
- In recent months, inflation has fallen sharply, GDP growth has picked up, and Argentinians are excited about Argentina again.
- Argentina appears positioned to unlock its vast natural resource potential and evolve into a global commodity powerhouse.
- Milei’s economic policies could allow MSCI to reclassify Argentina back to Emerging Markets status, which could bring significant flows into the market.
