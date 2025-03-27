Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is a known electronics manufacturer, specializing in designing and producing various components and systems. Most of the revenue comes from the automotive industry - especially from the power subsystems, sensors, LED lighting and other mechatronic solutions, which are installed in lightweight
Methode Electronics: Manufacturing Challenges, Legal Risks And The Potential Of Electric Vehicles
Summary
- Methode Electronics faces significant risks due to production delays, quality issues, and legal troubles, despite operating in the growing EV sector.
- Financial struggles include a revenue drop from $1.179.6 million in 2022 to $1.068.3 million in 2024, and a net income decline to -$91.6 million.
- Positive aspects include a $200 million share repurchase program, a robust project pipeline in EVs, and a long history of dividend payments.
- A HOLD rating is advised, balancing operational and regulatory challenges with potential upside from new EV programs and strategic initiatives.
