Moat Index Adds Tech As Volatility Reveals Value

Mar. 27, 2025 5:20 AM ETMOAT, CDNS, SNPS
VanEck
4.69K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Tech headlined the Moat Index’s March review, as six of the nine additions came from the sector, showcasing how volatility can create opportunities to find misvalued, high quality companies.
  • The Moat Index picked up several tech companies during the quarterly review, as semiconductor and software companies found themselves in undervalued territory.
  • There were two companies that were added to the Moat Index for the first time in its over 17-year history - Cadence and Synopsys.

Businesswoman viewing graphs on digital tablet in business meeting

Monty Rakusen

Tech headlined the Moat Index’s March review, as six of the nine additions came from the sector, showcasing how volatility can create opportunities to find misvalued, high quality companies.

The Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index

This article was written by

VanEck
4.69K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOAT--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
CDNS--
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
SNPS--
Synopsys, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News