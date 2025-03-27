The number of Europe-focused private equity and venture capital funds fell for a third straight year in 2024, with active and closed funds numbering 386, down from 456 in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
Europe-Focused Private Equity Funds Hit By Exit Slowdown
Summary
- The number of Europe-focused private equity and venture capital funds fell for a third straight year in 2024, with active and closed funds numbering 386, down from 456 in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
- Liquidity issues have been a headwind for Europe-focused funds.
- Europe followed the trend of a decline in global private equity exits, which reached a five-year low of $392.48 billion in 2024, mainly due to a mismatch in valuation expectations between buyers and sellers.
- Private equity momentum in Europe will likely remain restrained in 2025, but European valuations are lower and also more rational compared to the US market in recent years, according to placement agent Reach Capital.
