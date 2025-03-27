As IPOs Make A Comeback, Is It Time To Invest?

A revival

The IPO market is starting to defrost in 2025 after several years of sluggish activity. Lower inflation, interest rate cuts, and a return to dealmaking (like Google's $32B purchase of Wiz) are encouraging companies to return to the public markets. That's especially true in sectors like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, where new offerings had been on pause pending more favorable conditions.



By the numbers: As investors wrap up the first quarter, 66 IPOs have been filed, marking a 27% increase from the same period last year, according to Renaissance Capital. There have also been 46 IPOs that priced in 2025, up 53% over Q1 of 2024. While headlines in the sector are definitely making waves and getting busier, the question is how well will the new IPOs perform?



Things have been more volatile recently given the uncertainty surrounding trade policy and the impact on supply chains. That could spell trouble for incoming IPOs, but could also give the companies more room to run should there be more clarity and a shift in investor sentiment. It's also important to analyze each upcoming IPO as an individual investment, as not all are created equal.



Up next: Highly talked about AI cloud player CoreWeave (CRWV) is set to price shares tonight and begin trading on Friday. The hyperscaler, backed by Nvidia (NVDA), could raise as much as $3B at the high end of the proposed price range, though "mounting debt is raising red flags ahead of the IPO," according to SA analyst Shot Caller. Other IPOs to watch in the weeks and months ahead include ticket reseller StubHub (STUB) and financial services company Klarna (KLAR). Check out the IPO Roundup each week on Seeking Alpha and monthly charts on M&A activity.