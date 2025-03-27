Franklin Templeton Digital Assets Core SMA Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • Portfolio performance was positive over the last quarter, driven by greater regulatory certainty across both traditional finance and the digital asset markets.
  • US stocks collectively rose in the fourth quarter of 2024 despite retreating in December.
  • The fourth quarter of 2024 also brought positive results for cryptocurrencies and broader digital assets in general.

Performance

Average Annual Total Returns (%)

As of December 31, 2024

3-mo*

6-mo*

1-yr

Since

Inception (06/30/22)

Gross of Fees (USD)

42.66

40.44

96.30

80.50

Net of Fees (USD)

41.72

38.46

90.80

75.42

S&P Cryptocurrency

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

