Short Duration: Next Stop For Cash-Heavy Investors?

Mar. 27, 2025 8:10 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.12K Followers
(2min)

Summary

  • Many believe that the Fed will initiate further moderate rate cuts from here, gradually reducing the yields provided by money market funds.
  • For those interested in enhancing yield while taking only limited interest rate risk, short-duration fixed income may provide an appealing balance of risk and return potential.
  • Although off from recent highs, short-duration Treasury yields remain elevated versus pre-2022 levels.

Businessman writing notes in documents model on stack of coins, in business, saving money

ridvan_celik

For those looking to put cash to work, we believe short-duration fixed income could be an attractive option at current levels.

A Shifting Backdrop

In the wake of the Federal Reserve’s retreat from its aggressive rate-hiking campaign, many believe

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.12K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BGH--
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
GSY--
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
NEAR--
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
EVG--
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
VNLA--
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News