Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a technology firm that develops application-specific integrated circuits [ASICs] for Bitcoin mining. They produce their "Avalon series," which is mostly used by industrial-scale mining, but also by individual Bitcoin (Bitcoin-USD) enthusiasts. Since January 2025, the company has faced regulatory pressures
Canaan: Again At An Attractive Valuation With Bitcoin Self-Mining
Summary
- Canaan Inc. essentially develops ASIC miners, mostly under the Avalon series, targeting both industrial and home Bitcoin mining.
- Still, there are regulatory and trade pressures from China and the US chip export constraints.
- Their recent Q4 2024 report showed record computing power sales and strong Bitcoin production.
- CAN is also expanding its self‑mining and North American collaborations should diversify its revenue base while it grows its Bitcoin holdings.
- Overall, I think CAN is again at a compelling valuation, albeit with high Bitcoin dependency. In my view, it’s a positive EV play on Bitcoin at these levels.
