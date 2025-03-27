YEAR: Short Dated Fund Set To Deliver

Binary Tree Analytics
5.06K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The AB Ultra Short Income ETF is an actively managed, ultra-short duration ETF focused on capital preservation and liquidity, investing primarily in investment-grade instruments.
  • YEAR is overweight corporate bonds (41%) and treasuries (36%), maintaining a low duration of 0.9 years and a low standard deviation of 1%.
  • YEAR compares favorably with peers like PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF, showcasing robust total return performance.
  • In a recessionary environment, parking investments in cash equivalents like YEAR offers reliable yield with minimal volatility, making it a strong 'Buy' recommendation.
Digital Finance Evolution and innovative Fintech Technology

J Studios

Thesis

The AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. As per its objective, the fund is:

An actively managed ultra short duration ETF that looks to deliver higher levels of yield relative to cash

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.06K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YEAR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on YEAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YEAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News