Alico's Big Plan Is A Game-Changer

Mar. 27, 2025 10:03 AM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO) StockALCO1 Comment
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Alico is winding down its citrus operations due to significant challenges, including environmental issues and citrus greening disease, and is repurposing its land for development.
  • The company owns 53,371 acres in Florida, with plans to develop 25% of it for residential communities, capitalizing on Florida's strong population growth.
  • Management estimates the land's value between $650 million and $750 million, presenting significant upside potential compared to Alico's current enterprise value of $326.4 million.
  • This transformation justifies upgrading Alico stock to a ‘buy’ rating, but investors must be comfortable with the firm's new business model and associated uncertainties.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Woman picking fresh lemon from tree, Ischia Island

Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's always exciting to see a company go through a major transformation. It opens up numerous opportunities for investors to capture value if everything goes according to plan. A really good example of this kind of opportunity can be seen by looking

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
33.83K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News