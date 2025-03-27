President Trump’s latest announcement on tariffs is a reminder that macro uncertainty is high and will probably remain so for the near term. “What we’re going to be doing is a 25% tariff on all cars not
Bonds Continue To Offer A Haven Amid High Macro Uncertainty
Summary
- Fixed-income securities overall are posting across-the-board gains this year.
- The performance leaders in 2025 are 10-20-year Treasuries (TLH) and inflation-indexed government bonds (TIP), each posting 3%-plus year-to-date advances.
- While bonds have provided a safe haven this year, there are several risk factors that could complicate the path ahead. The pressing question is whether inflation or slowing economic growth is the priority in terms of how the Fed adjusts its monetary policy.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.