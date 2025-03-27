Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Alex Braun - Head, Investor Relations
Dan O’Connell - Chief Executive Officer
Matt Zuga - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer
Jim Doherty - President and Chief Development Officer
Eric Siemers - Chief Medical Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jason Zemansky - Bank of America
Pete Stavropoulos - Cantor Fitzgerald
Ting Liu - UBS
Tom Shrader - BTIG
Ananda Ghosh - H. C. Wainwright & Company
Operator
Good day and welcome to Acumen Pharma Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder this call may be recorded.
I would like to turn the conference over to Alex Braun, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Alex Braun
Thanks, Michelle. Good morning, and welcome to the Acumen conference call to discuss our business update and financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. With me today are Dan O’Connell, our CEO; and Matt Zuga, our CFO and Chief Business Officer. Dan and Matt have some prepared remarks, and then we’ll open the call for questions. Joining for the Q&A session, we also have Dr. Jim Doherty, our President and Chief Development Officer; and Dr. Eric Siemers, our Chief Medical Officer.
Before we begin, we encourage listeners to go to the Investors section of the Acumen website to find a press release issued this morning that we’ll discuss today. Please note that during today’s conference call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning our financial outlook and expected business plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could
- Read more current ABOS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts