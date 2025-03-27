Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock price has seen a correction of over 15% since the recent earnings. The Q4 2024 earnings were quite strong, and the company was easily able to beat EPS and revenue estimates. However, I believe that
Amazon Is A Great Buy Despite Capex Fears
Summary
- Since the recent earnings, Amazon stock has seen over 15% correction despite beating the earnings estimate for EPS and revenue.
- The DeepSeek shock has been quite significant, and it does put into question the massive capex forecast of Amazon.
- Tariffs and other macro challenges are also a headwind for Amazon in the short term.
- However, Amazon’s margin expansion is unstoppable due to higher revenue share of AWS, advertising, and lower fulfillment costs.
- Amazon stock is trading at 25 times the estimated EPS for the fiscal year ending Dec 2026 and only 20 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2027, which makes it a very attractive option among Mag 7.
