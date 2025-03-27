Ares Capital: Buy This 9% Yield Following Selloff

Mar. 27, 2025 11:28 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)BXSL, MSDL, ARCC1 Comment
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Ares Capital offers a generous 9% dividend yield and has become more attractive after a recent sell-off, presenting a solid total return outlook.
  • As a leading BDC with a market cap of $15 billion, ARCC employs a mixed strategy, balancing low-risk senior secured debt with higher-risk investments.
  • ARCC's portfolio includes 57% first-lien senior secured debt, 11% second-lien debt, and 10% preferred equity.
  • Strong asset growth is evident, with investments at fair value increasing by 17% from $22.9 billion in 2023 to $26.7 billion in 2024.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Woman putting savings in a white piggy bank.

Guido Mieth

Article Thesis

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is a high-quality Business Development Company that offers a generous dividend yield of around 9% and that has become more attractive following the sell-off from the highs seen earlier this year. With

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber
52.13K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL, MSDL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARCC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News