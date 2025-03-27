Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) reported a largely in-line Q4 quarter and in-line 1Q25 guidance. The quarterly earnings call largely centered around KS’s investment in its Kling AI model, but the overall narrative of decelerating advertising growth due
Kuaishou: Growth Hurdles Amid Core Business Pressures And Uncertain AI Impact
Summary
- Kuaishou's Q4 results and 1Q25 guidance were in line, but concerns remain about decelerating advertising growth and declining live-streaming due to macroeconomic headwinds.
- KS's core business faces revenue challenges in live-streaming and e-commerce, with heavy reliance on discretionary spending and merchant retention impacting margins.
- Significant investments in Kling AI show early promise but remain a proof of concept, with limited immediate revenue impact and technical limitations.
- We recommend avoiding KS, valuing it at 1x forward revenue, implying a 19% downside, and favoring higher-quality e-commerce plays like PDD and JD.
