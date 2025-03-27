Carvana: Well-Positioned To Dominate Amazon

Mar. 27, 2025 11:35 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA) StockAMZN, CVNA
Noah's Arc Capital Management
4.41K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Carvana's recent 23% pullback presents a prime entry point for long-term investors, despite Amazon competition concerns.
  • Strong Q4 performance with record net income, revenue growth, and a robust adjusted EBITDA margin solidify Carvana's market position.
  • Carvana's unique logistics network and inventory management differentiate it from Amazon and other competitors, ensuring continued growth.
  • Despite high valuation, Carvana's growth fundamentals and market potential justify its premium, making shares a strong buy.

Carvana Headquarters building in Tempe, AZ, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig

Investment Thesis

After experiencing a run-up in shares of roughly 40% from January 1st to mid-February to start the year, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares have dropped off

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management
4.41K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News