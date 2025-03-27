So far this year, tariffs and recession fears have cut deeply into the rallies of most growth stocks. One of the few exceptions, however, is Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) - the cybersecurity company that focuses on protecting its customers' data
Zscaler: Sales Machine Is Operating Well Again, After A Clunky 2024
Summary
- Zscaler has outperformed most growth stocks in 2024, rising nearly 20% year to date, driven in part by a recent "beat and raise" in Q2.
- The company benefits from a shift towards cloud-based security tools, essential for modern data storage and AI applications, unlike traditional firewalls.
- Zscaler's net retention rates improved to 115% in Q2, indicating robust customer spending despite a challenging economic environment.
- The company's turnover in the sales division has improved, leading to higher sales productivity that Zscaler's CEO believes will continue to improve in 2H'25.
- Though not cheap at ~12x FY25 revenue and ~10x FY26 revenue, Zscaler has more expensive peers like ServiceNow to compare against.
