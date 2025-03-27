WTI crude oil remains below $70 per barrel. Nevertheless, the Energy sector has been the best performing of the 11 S&P 500 segments in 2025. Clean energy, however, has been very weak for years on end.
TAN: Solar Stocks Sagging In 2025, Still A Value, Monitoring Technicals
Summary
- Despite TAN's recent underperformance, I maintain a buy rating due to its low P/E ratio and potential for bullish seasonality from April to July.
- TAN's high exposure to global small caps and tech sector has weighed on performance, but its valuation has become more attractive.
- The ETF's technical chart shows a downtrend with resistance levels, yet an upside gap at $41 suggests potential recovery.
- TAN's focus on solar energy and environmental responsibility, combined with its current deep value, supports my continued bullish outlook.
