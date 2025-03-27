Everyone remembers Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOOD) latest earnings report from back in February, the one that caused the stock price to soar from $44 per share to 64$. That surge was due to better-than-expected numbers, with Robinhood announcing $1.01 billion
Crypto Trading Plunges, But Robinhood Gets New Mojo: Initiating With A Buy
Summary
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. reported a home-run Q4 that caused the stock to hit $65. Now it's back to $45, and I see a catalyst from user monetization that'll carry the stock higher.
- The company should see a pullback in crypto transaction revenue next quarter, but I think that'll be offset by new user monetization strategies.
- Robinhood's new services, including AI analytics, wealth management, and my favorite, the gold subscription, should boost revenues for FY25.
- Regulatory issues are also now resolved, and new leadership from Meta's John Hegeman is expected to drive monetization and growth strategies.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Hood stock and why I think it will be an outperformer into 2026.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.