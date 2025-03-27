Salesforce's Rare Buying Opportunity Is Here, Thanks To The Much Needed Sell-Off

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.56K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • CRM's recent selloff presents a compelling buying opportunity, supported by the durable enterprise demand for agentic AI products and the expanding margins.
  • Thanks to the high double digits growth prospects observed in the global Agentic AI and Customer Relationship Management end markets, the company is likely to remain a clear market leader.
  • Despite the mixed FY 2026 guidance, CRM's growing multi-year RPO, robust cash flow, and healthy balance sheet already position it for robust long-term growth.
  • This is significantly aided by the cheaper valuations, moderating short interest volume, and robust bullish support at the $270s ranges, with it offering investors with an excellent margin of safety.
  • If anything, CRM has been utilizing its rich Free Cash Flow generation to return great value to long-term shareholders, with it highlighting the stock's highly compelling investment thesis.

Stock Chart Bounces Off Man"s Outstretched Hand

DNY59

CRM Is Even More Compelling After The Recent Selloff, Offering Investors With The Rich Dual Pronged Return Prospects

We previously covered Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) (NEOE:CRM:CA) in October 2024, discussing how the management had returned to its

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.56K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News