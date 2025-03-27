Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX:MRAI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Damien Lamendola - Chief Executive Officer and Director

John Powers - President

Conference Call Participants

Ian Cassel - IFCM

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Marpai Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Steve Johnson

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the Marpai fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings release webcast. With me this morning is Damien Lamendola, CEO and Director of Marpai; and John Powers, President of Marpai. Please see the required safe harbor and forward-looking statement disclosures shown up on your screen.

And with that, I'd like to turn it over to Mr. Damien.

Damien Lamendola

Thanks, Steve. In chart span, Marpai's team engineered an exceptional turnaround dramatically reducing losses. Now we're investing in the company to achieve high growth and profitability. Our key strategic initiatives remain consistent: revenue growth, best in customer experience and profitability. We continue to streamline cost by deploying innovative services, including our recently announced Empara member engagement part.

Looking ahead, we'll introduce high-impact format benefit management services in the second-half of 2025. These actions will fuel growth and position Marpai profitability in 2025.

Let's turn over now to John.

John Powers

Like Damien and everyone on our leadership team, I'm a large shareholder of Marpai and committed to profitable growth, aligned with our shareholders. As we transition from writing the ship to a high-performing TPA, we have increased our focus on revenue growth. We are actively