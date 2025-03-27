Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has streamlined its portfolio and footprint in recent years, with plans to accelerate its organic revenue growth. I favor its Integrated Margin Management approach to optimizing the overall expenses and expanding its margin. I am initiating with
Kimberly-Clark: Streamlining Portfolio & Global Footprint; Initiate With 'Buy'
Summary
- Kimberly-Clark has streamlined its portfolio and footprint, focusing on acquisitions and divestitures to accelerate organic revenue growth, earning a ‘buy’ rating with a fair value of $151 per share.
- The company’s Integrated Margin Management approach has optimized expenses, expanded margins, and contributed to 3.2% organic revenue growth and 15.6% adjusted operating profit growth in FY24.
- Despite slow growth historically, strategic acquisitions like Thinx and divestitures like Neve tissue brand in Brazil support future above-market growth and portfolio optimization.
- Risks include heavy reliance on Walmart, workforce reductions, and FX fluctuations, but effective cost management and portfolio streamlining could create long-term shareholder value.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.