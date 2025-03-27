ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • Despite initial signs of market broadening following Donald Trump’s election victory and further interest rate cuts from the Fed, the market reverted to the narrow mega-capitalization growth leadership that characterized most of 2024.
  • Our quality bias in materials and utilities stood out the most in a quarter that saw a reversal of some of 2024’s themes.
  • As the US political landscape shifts, we are reminded why we try to own resilient, durable franchises that can withstand various uncertainties and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Performance Review

  • Despite initial signs of market broadening following Donald Trump’s election victory and further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve[1], the market reverted to the narrow mega-capitalization growth leadership that characterized most of 2024. Outside this group, market

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

